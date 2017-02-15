Festival of Ice cools down the county for 17th annual event

by Jolene Perron

Wine-o’s love to get out and visit the local wineries in the summer, pack a picnic, do a few tastings, but what many don’t realize is how beautiful our local wine country is in the middle of winter as well.

That’s what the Festival of Ice sets out to display. Essex County’s Wine Country was buzzing earlier this month, as Colio’s 17th annual Festival of Ice celebrated winter and all it’s beauty. The local wineries banded together to provide samples of wine and food pairings, at the cost of a small canned good or monetary donation for local food banks.

“This an event we’ve had for 17 years and what we ask is for the community to come in and get to know us a little bit better,” said Colio’s VP of Marketing Danille Giroux. “We are only 40 minutes away from Windsor but surprisingly there are so many people who don’t know we are here, this is wine country. We ask for people to bring a donation to the food bank, and last year we donated over a ton of food, so the community is very generous in supporting local food banks. It’s for a good cause.”

Colio in particular was endorsing their ice wine, which Giroux explained, is made from grapes that are actually frozen on the vine. It has to be minus eight degrees Celsius in order for the grapes to be harvested, which means they are harvested in the dead of winter. The grapes are pressed outside in this cold weather, and what comes out is a sweet nectar which is then transformed into Ice Wine, which is chilled and served cold.

“It should be very chilled,” said Giroux. “Have it after dinner as an aperitif, a dessert, with cheese is wonderful as well, it’s a really nice pairing.”

The festival wasn’t just for adults however, families came out in large groups to participate in the event which also showcased live ice carving at Colio, and other events at the different wineries.

“The kids really enjoyed the ice sculptures, we like driving along county road 50 and the food samples have been amazing, we have been eating our way across the county,” explained Essex native, Jody Wipp. “For the kids, the food and chocolate has been really good, and my mother really liked the sampling at all the different locations, and the fire pits have been so great, especially out at Oxley.”

Wipp explained she doesn’t actually drink wine herself, but rather she goes out to get out of the house and take the kids out.

“We went out last year and it was really good, we really like the ice sculptures and the party room at Colio,” said Wipp. “Oxley has a lot of stuff too, they had an ice fishing pond for the kids so they could win stuff and I like too that they support local. There was a local chocolate guy at Crew, he’s selling his chocolates. It’s really nice to see local stuff you wouldn’t see anywhere else.”

For more information on what’s happening at all the local wineries in Essex County, check out http://www.epicwineries.com/events/.