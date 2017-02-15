Essex-Windsor EMS honors long-serving and top performing paramedics

By Ron Giofu

The best of the best among Essex-Windsor EMS were honoured last week as part of the first-ever service awards and recognition ceremony.

The ceremony, held at Ambassador Golf Course in LaSalle, saw roughly 100 paramedics honoured for their years of service with those with 15, 25 and 35 years of service recognized. The Rookie of the Year award, given to a paramedic with three years or less of service, was earned by Scott Miller while Mechelle Murphy was awarded the Paramedic Mentor of the Year.

The Essex-Windsor EMS Fellowship Award was given to Shannon Ingall while Michelle Maluske of CTV Windsor was given the Community Award for a series she did profiling the service. The Essex-Windsor EMS Meritorious Service Coin went to Brian Fuerth and Natalie Demarco in recognition of the work they did in saving a patient at an overdose call.

“This is a first for the service,” Chief Bruce Krauter explained. “It’s to recognize hard work, dedication and compassion.”

Krauter said it was big for the paramedics to be recognized by their peers. It was something that was special to him as well.

“It is important for me,” said Krauter. “It builds camaraderie, builds pride and builds confidence in the service.”

The ceremony was emceed by Dr. Paul Bradford, Medical Director, Southwest Ontario Base Hospital Program.

“Our paramedics and staff work diligently day in and day out to ensure the highest quality of pre-hospital emergency care” added Krauter. “They are a tireless group of individuals, who love the work they do and we are proud to be able to honour them for an evening and show our appreciation.”

Krauter was also pleased with the turnout at last Thursday night’s ceremony. He added that EMS work can be physically and emotionally demanding but that they are all there for one another.

“What it’s about is being part of a team and being part of a family,” he said.

Warden Tom Bain pointed out he has neighbours who are 97 and 94-years-old and a pair of recent visits to his neighbours’ home showed the “amazing” work Essex-Windsor EMS does on a daily basis.

“I know we have a great group,” said Bain. “I know what a great job you put in.”

Bain added he would be willing to put Essex-Windsor EMS paramedics up against anyone and believes they are the best, adding he is sure Krauter thinks the same way too.

“Congratulations and keep up the good work,” Bain told the crowd during the ceremony.