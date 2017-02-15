Essex County libraries re-open Feb. 16 after strike finally ends

By Ron Giofu

After a 230-day strike, the Essex County libraries are getting ready to re-open.

The 14 branches across the system, including the Amherstburg library, will be open to the public this Thursday after the nearly eight-month strike concluded late last week. Workers actually went back to their jobs Tuesday with workers spending two days clearing up logistical matters and other issues that may have arose during the strike.

A new four-year contract was struck around 2 a.m. Thursday morning and ratified by CUPE 2974.0, the union representing the 58 library workers, later that day at the CUPE regional office in Windsor. Lori Wightman, unit chair for CUPE 2974.0, said after Thursday’s vote that 70 per cent of the workers in attendance ratified the contract.

With 55 unionized employees at the meeting, it meant 39 people voted yes and 19 people voted no.

“I’m relieved and a little bit sad,” said Wightman.

Wightman called it sad because neither side got everything they wanted.

“It’s the best deal we could get,” she said. “There was never going to be a big win here.”

Wightman added that “no one is going to be popping champagne corks.”

The strike was difficult and took its toll on the workers, she added.

“This was a long time. It was a very hard ordeal on all of our members,” said Wightman.

Wightman didn’t question why 30 per cent voted to reject the deal and said the union was transparent with members the whole time.

“Every member gets to vote how they want to vote,” said Wightman. “I do what my members say. I don’t hold either vote against anybody.”

The main sticking point in the strike was sick time and the county’s desire to have a third-party insurer for short-term disability (STD). Wightman said “in a perfect work, (the) short-term disability (issue) would have went away but it’s not a perfect world so we had to deal with it.

“We got a little of what we wanted and they got a little of what they wanted.”

She emphasized that the union did as good of a job as they could do in negotiations.

“We got the best deal we could,” she reiterated. “This bargaining team did everything we could do to bring this to a resolution. There’s nothing I regret.”

As for whether there needs to be any fence-mending with management, Wightman said they would move forward professionally. She also didn’t anticipate any sort of backlash from patrons, believing they would come back.

“People love their libraries,” said Wightman. “I guarantee you everyone will be back within a month.”

The library workers are anxious to get back to their jobs, she added, and said it will be “lovely” to see their patrons again.

“The public will not see any difference,” she said.

Wightman added that the union received a lot of support while on the picket lines. Many people dropped by with food and beverages while other unions also showed support for the library workers.

“The support has been humbling,” she said.

The Essex County Library Board unanimously approved the new deal at a meeting late Friday afternoon at the Essex Civic Centre.

“We ratified with a third-party insurer and a new STD plan that covers employees so that they can be taken care of very well in times of illness,” said board chair Richard Meloche.

In addition to the short-term disability plan, Meloche said the new plan also features a two-per cent per year wage increase for the employees and a $3,000 signing bonus for workers.

“We feel it that it worked out pretty good for everybody,” he said.

The sick-time plan will “definitely benefit the librarians,” Meloche believed, noting there are 60 hours of sick time per year for full-time employees with that being prorated for part-time staff.

“In a lot of industries, part-time people don’t have any benefits. In this contract, we do have benefits for our part-time people. That includes people who work under 15 hours per week,” said Meloche.

All employees have life insurance and short-term disability coverage, though those under 15 hours per week would be self-funded by the county. Those between 70-80 years of age working for the library will also be covered by the plan, he added.

Current employees can use their banked sick time to “top up” their pay on top of the 75 per cent the employees would receive if they are off on short-term disability. New employees will not be able to “top up” their salaries if off on STD.

“Previously we were self-funded,” said Meloche. “(The new plan) adds stability to your budget. Right now, we don’t have a reserve if somebody goes off sick. We have to absorb that somewhere in our budget. Right now, we have an unfunded liability of $1.1 million. What we wanted to do is get rid of that $1.1 million unfunded liability.”

Meloche said by putting a cap on banked sick time at 520 hours, it limits the ability of the unfunded liability to grow.

The library board is “very happy” to have finally reached a settlement, Meloche added.

“CUPE pointed out very well that our patrons wanted their libraries back. We knew that. We were hearing that from people as well but it takes two sides to want to come to an agreement on a contract. We finally got that,” said Meloche. “I’m happy as a representative of the library system that we finally have our libraries back for our patrons. I can guarantee you I’ve had several letters, I’m going to say dozens since Thursday, that say ‘thank you very much for bringing our services back’ and we hadn’t even ratified yet. They were counting on us ratifying for sure.”

Meloche added the board is bringing in people to help relieve any problems that might arise when workers re-enter the workplace.

“When we do come back, we’re going to have some professionals come in to try and work through any problems we have,” said Meloche, “and try to ease employees back into the job. If anyone is having any issues trying to get comfortable with their jobs, we have someone that help them ease them back in.”

Essex County libraries have been closed since June 25, 2016. The new contract expires in March 2020.