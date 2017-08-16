Essex County doesn’t look far to find its next CAO

By Ron Giofu

After what the County of Essex dubbed a “lengthy search and competitive recruitment process that spanned several weeks” for its next chief administrative officer (CAO), the final selection ended up being a familiar face.

The county announced Friday that Rob Maisonville will be the new CAO and will replace the retiring Brian Gregg. Maisonville, the current director of corporate services/treasurer, will begin his new duties Sept. 7.

“I got the word Thursday afternoon,” said Maisonville.

Maisonville knew he was one of three people who received a second interview for the job and said he wasn’t afraid to go through the process and competing with other people for the position.

“I’ve been working for the corporation for 27 years,” he said. “We’ve done a lot of good things in the time I’ve been here. I look forward to continuing to work with residents, staff, council, partners and stakeholders to deliver high-quality services and contribute to making Essex County the outstanding region that it is. My goal is to continue the great work we’ve been doing.”

Maisonville said the county is in “great shape” financially, citing numerous factors including no debt, a fully developed asset management plan and a AA credit rating. He added there are challenges to face as well, such as social issues like homelessness, service delivery, and the ongoing road rationalization study to analyze the county road network and a possible adjustment of that..

Following several years of employment in the private sector, Maisonville began his career with the County of Essex in 1990 as a financial analyst, progressing in various capacities throughout the years, from financial supervisor to controller/deputy treasurer to his current position as the director of corporate services/treasurer in Sept. 1999.

Maisonville doesn’t eye any major alterations when he takes over as CAO.

“I don’t see any fundamental changes,” he said. “We’re just going to continue to improve what we’re doing.”

A resident of Essex County, Maisonville also holds a Bachelor of Commerce and Masters in Business Administration degrees from the University of Windsor. The latest promotion is something he sees as “a natural progression of my professional goals.

“I am thankful for (county) council’s support and trust in the work I have done,” he added.

Warden Tom Bain said in a press release that the search for a new CAO was a very detailed and extensive process.

“We conducted our search using a variety of platforms and we received a number of interested applicants. The hiring committee and county council are pleased that Mr. Maisonville, given his expertise and passion for community, has accepted the position. We have every confidence that he has the vision and dedication to fully serve the residents of Essex County and that he will continue to build upon the organization’s long-standing reputation for success.”

Maisonville added that the county will have to “go through the process” of having to fill his current role but said he will remain as director of corporate services/treasurer until that process is undertaken.