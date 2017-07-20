Essex County badminton players do well at 2017 Senior Olympics

Special to the RTT

Two Essex County athletes recently returned from the 2017 Senior Olympics in Birmingham, Alabama representing Canada and brought several medals home with them.

Both athletes, one from Leamington and the other from Amherstburg, competed in badminton.

Jill Jackson-Jakob from Leamington won the gold medal in the Women’s Singles 60+ division.

Jackson-Jakob won the silver medal in the Women’s Doubles 55+ partnered with Nancy Loeffler-Caro with Jackson-Jakob also capturing the bronze medal in mixed doubles partnered the Dennis Jutzi of Sarnia.

Loeffler-Caro of Amherstburg, also represented Canada, won the silver medal in Women’s Singles 55+ in addition to the silver she won in women’s doubles teamed with Jackson-Jakob.

Loffler-Caro also placed sixth in Mixed Doubles 55+ partnered with James Agee

of Tennessee.