Essex County 2017 budget approved with 1.76% tax increase

By Adam D’Andrea

A 1.76 per cent tax increase will be part of the 2017 county budget which was approved by Essex County council on Feb. 1.

The new budget will be $89,699,480, up from last year’s budget of $85,263,170, and will see the taxes on a $200,000 home increase by $16.27.

“It is administration’s long-standing approach to budget preparation to not present council with a host of wish lists,” said Essex County CAO Brian Gregg. “It has been and continues to be administration’s approach to present a draft budget to council that delivers the core services residents expect, and protects and preserves key corporate assets.”

Gregg said council has demonstrated commitment to a financial model that produces moderate and consistent tax increases averaging 1.2 per cent per year. According to Gregg, the steady approach is more practical.

“It is essential that the county not just live for today, but we must position ourselves for tomorrow as well.”

A number of delegates presented their proposed portion of the county budget to council. Sun Parlor Home, a nursing home owned by the county, will be receiving the largest budget increase at 18.7 per cent. When questioned by Tecumseh mayor Gary McNamara about the sizable increase, Sun Parlor administrator Lynda Monik said it was mainly due to the need for building upgrades and increased staff training.

“The philosophy now is every staff member should have gentle persuasion training,” Monik said. “If you’re the maintenance person or you’re the personal support worker or the registered nurse, you’re still in that situation where you may be faced with a resident who exhibits behaviour. You should have that training to avoid some sort of incident and hopefully de-escalate that situation.”

Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services will be seeing a 6.85 per cent increase in their budget as well. EWEMS chief Bruce Krauter attributed much of the increase to offload delays, meaning the downtime during which paramedics must wait for patients to be admitted to hospitals. According to Krauter, the amount of offload delays has increased by 20 per cent and continues to be a burden on the EMS.

“The same experience has happened across the province and its actually starting to roll into areas that have never had offload nurse funding,” said Krauter, adding that the delays cost between $1.8 to 2 million in production time. “It’s just rippling across the province. The reason is the lack of acute care beds and the lack of long-term care beds, and the health care system doesn’t have the ability to move those patients.”

In addition, the Transportation Services Department will receive an increase of 6.9 per cent, Housing with Supports will receive a 0.3 per cent increase and the Essex County Library will receive no increase.

More details about the County of Essex’s 2017 budget can be found on their website at www.countyofessex.on.ca.