EMS Team Ontario wins gold at the Rallye Rejviz International Paramedic Competition

Essex-Windsor EMS has a lot to celebrate this week as they kick-off Paramedic Services Week, with four members of the service bringing home gold from the “Rallye Rejviz” International Paramedic Competition in the Czech Republic over the weekend.

This is the team’s second straight win – a feat never before accomplished by any international team.

Chris Kirwan, EMS Team Ontario Captain said “it is an honour to once again represent Essex-Windsor EMS and Canada at the international level. We are all thrilled at this historic win. Winning gold back-to-back demonstrates how incredibly talented our local paramedics are. Canadian paramedics are the best in the world.”

The team competed by completing many grueling scenarios on the Jelinek mountainside over a 24-hour period from 6 a.m. Friday, May 26 to 6 a.m. Saturday, May 27. Scenarios included mass casualty incidents, rappelling and extreme medical interventions. EMS Team Ontario placed first, while a team from Hungary placed second and a team from Austria placed third. EMS Team Ontario team members are Chris Kirwan, Lance Huver, Mike Filiault and Shawn May. The team members will be returning to the region over the next week. Huver is from Amherstburg.

“We couldn’t be more proud of our paramedics” said Essex-Windsor EMS Chief, Bruce Krauter. “All of our staff are dedicated, compassionate professionals and I am pleased that Essex-Windsor EMS is being honoured on a world stage”.

Essex-Windsor EMS is also celebrating Paramedic Services Week this week by continuing their #KnowYour911 social media campaign and representatives from the service will be at Devonshire Mall June 1-3 to help promote the work of our local paramedics and engage with the community.