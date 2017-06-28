EMS Team Ontario recognized by Essex County council

By Ron Giofu

For the second straight year, area paramedics that made up EMS Team Ontario won gold at the Rallye Rejviz international competitions.

And, for the second straight year, the local paramedics were recognized for their accomplishments by Essex County council.

EMS Team Ontario was at county council Wednesday night where they were honoured. EMS Team Ontario members Chris Kirwin, Shawn May, Lance Huver and Mike Filiault are also paramedics with Essex-Windsor EMS.

Team captain Chris Kirwin explained that he and Tricia Rousseau won the 2015 National Paramedic Competition and that expanded in 2016 when four local paramedics won the Rallye Rejviz international competition the first time.

Last year’s team included Kirwin, Huver, Slav Pulcer and Nick Montaleone. The latter two were unable to be part of the 2017 team and May and Filiault joined.

“We trained quite extensively,” said Kirwin. “We probably trained six months for this.”

Not only was the goal to repeat as Rallye Rejviz champions, but it was also to highlight the caliber of paramedics the region has.

“Our goal was to promote paramedics in the region and the paramedics who serve across the country,” he said.

EMS Team Ontario raised $13,000 in order to go, test their skills and learn some new skills along the way. They met with the team from British Columbia when they arrived in the Czech Republic.

“The competition was intense this year,” said Kirwin.

Kirwin added there were more teams and the competition, held in late May, was longer than the 2016 version.

“The other teams we faced were phenomenal,” said Kirwin. “They knew we won last year and they were ready to take it from us. We were proud to represent Canada on an international scale.”

Winning again speaks to the caliber of paramedics Essex-Windsor EMS has, Kirwin added.

Huver, an Amherstburg native who also works locally, said over two-and-a-half years of work has gone into being part of the team. Huver said they helped train others and learned new skills themselves, with those skills to be transferred into helping others in the community for the rest of their careers.

“It’s been a great learning experience for us,” said Huver.