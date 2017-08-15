Employment Assessment Centre expanding to Essex County libraries

By Ron Giofu

The Greater Essex County District School Board’s Employment Assessment Centre is branching out to more locations in Essex County with Amherstburg and McGregor soon to have some services.

The Employment Assessment Centre has entered into what the public board is calling “a unique partnership with the Essex County Library” to offer employment assessment, job coaching, resume assistance, workshops and other resources at its branches.

Employment services began at the LaSalle and Tecumseh branches July 20.

“We will be look to have programming in all libraries in Essex County by the end of October,” explained Employment Assessment Centre manager Debra DiDomenico.

That would include the Amherstburg and McGregor branches, but does not include branches in Leamington, Kingsville and Essex. Those towns, along with Windsor, already have Employment Assessment Centre offices, DiDomenico explained.

The Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) partners with Employment Ontario and offers a “range of services” to assist clients in landing employment. Such services include job search assistance, job coaching, mock interviews, and help with resumes but DiDomenico said they assist employers as well. She said the centres work with employers to match up people with jobs and also offer wage subsidies should a worker need on-the-job training.

There are also services for youth ages 15-29, she added.

DiDomenico pointed out that services in LaSalle are every Thursday currently, but noted they could increase should the demand be there.

The Essex County Library is a system of 14 libraries that provide quality materials and services free of charges, to all residents of Essex County. DiDomenico said the Employment Assessment Centre are bringing their services to the county as a way to reach more clients and allow people with transportation issues a chance to access their services.

It is also a way to get more people into the libraries and use those services as well.

“The facilities are excellent,” DiDomenico said of the Essex County libraries.

The GECDSB Employment Assessment Centre is a full service Employment Assistance Program funded through the Ontario Ministry of Advanced Education and Skills Development.