Ed Jovanovski Charity Golf Classic presents $50,000 cheque to Canadian Cancer Society

By Ron Giofu

The Ed Jovanovski Charity Golf Classic has given a big boost to the fight against breast cancer.

The July 13 golf tournament was held at Pointe West Golf Club and raised $50,000 for breast cancer. The official cheque presentation was held Thursday at Amherstburg Buick GMC, as the dealership helped sponsor the tournament and dealer principal Scott Elliott was one of the organizers.

“It’s great,” Jovanovski said of the final total. “I think coming into it, we didn’t know what to expect. With the support from the community, friends and partners we developed, we were able to raise $50,000 for breast cancer research. We are thrilled about that.”

Organizers and volunteers had a number in mind, the former NHL defenseman said, but exceeded it.

“People are generous,” he said, adding that people are great to support causes like breast cancer research or causes relating to any other kind of illness.

“The feedback was great. We think (the tournament) went well,” he said. “We’re definitely excited.”

Jovanovski has a personal connection to breast cancer, as his mother had stage two breast cancer and is in her second year of remission. His brother Deni played an important role in organizing the tournament as well, he added.

Plans for next year’s tournament are already underway, with the second annual tournament planned for Pointe West July 20, 2018. Elliott said people will be able to get details soon at www.jovogolfclassic.com.

Elliott was also thrilled with the overall total.

“I think it’s fantastic,” he said. “It goes to a great cause.”

Theresa Blondin, volunteer engagement co-ordinator with the Canadian Cancer Society, said breast cancer is the most diagnosed form of cancer in women, with 88 per cent of women surviving the disease. That said, there is still more work to be done with a cure being the main goal.

“We are overwhelmed with the amount of support,” she said, regarding the $50,000 donation.

As the money goes towards research, Blondin acknowledged that research has helped lead to early detection and that has resulted in the 88 per cent survival rate.

“Screening can save your life,” she said.