Doctor trying to revive Victoria St. Manor

By Ron Giofu

A doctor from Windsor is seeking to bring back a seniors assisted living facility in Amherstburg.

Dr. Nadeem Khan and his wife Farah have purchased the Victoria St. Manor property and are in the process of renovating the site in order to welcome residents once again. The home was formerly owned by the County of Essex but was closed in early 2015.

“The goal is to get the facility reinstated. It was a shame to see it close. We want to bring Victoria St. Manor back to life,” said Khan.

Victoria St. Manor was originally constructed in 1991. In Nov. 2014, Essex County council made the decision to close the home with the process to shut it down occurring over the subsequent few weeks.

The county acknowledged at the time that while a sprinkler system could be added to Victoria St. Manor, other structural deficiencies, such as the lack of fire suppression partitions, “cannot practically be overcome.”

According to a River Town Times story in Nov. 2014, a sprinkler system and other deficiencies would cost roughly $250,000 to repair but the county discovered there is insufficient water pressure to support a sprinkler system. Installing a sprinkler system would mean having to install a new waterline and taking corrective action to address fire suppression issues would take away from the functionality and ambiance of the home, county CAO Brian Gregg stated at the time.

Even if sprinkler system matters and other deficiencies were resolved, Gregg previously noted the county faced a cost $300,000 per year due to increased staffing needed to handle possible evacuations. The county would have to add a second person to all three shifts with Victoria St. Manor being a 24/7, 365 operation. The county has said that’s a cost that “far exceeds the existing provincial financial model for facilities of this nature.”

Khan purchased the building nine months ago and he has been working on renovations and upgrades since. Much of the work has been the addition of a fire sprinkler system and smoke and heat detectors. He noted the kitchen is being upgraded to a commercial standard and that a fire suppression system is being added there as well.

“Safety is the goal,” Khan told the RTT last Friday afternoon. “If the building is not 100 per cent up to code or if I’m not 100 per cent satisfied, I will not open to the public.”

In addition to the new “state of the art, up-to-date” sprinklers, Khan noted that such things as doors and windows are equipped with technology that identifies if someone is trying to break in.

The new owner is attempting to have it look much the same as it did when the County of Essex owned it and Khan said he wants people to have the same feeling when they enter the home when it reopens as they did previously.

“It’s going to be a home-like environment,” said Khan.

The home has 14 beds but Khan said they are applying to the province for 18 beds, with the aim being that double-beds could be an option on the first floor for couples who wish to move in together. Each room is private with its own bathroom.

Khan, who currently practices in Michigan, envisions the restored Victoria St. Manor as being “all inclusive” with laundry facilities and social activities with the possibility of a bus being purchased at some point to take residents shopping or on outings.

Noting he and his wife have been in health care for 17 years, Khan said they have a love for the industry.

“We had a home health care service taking care of patients,” he said. “My wife is a pharmacist. She is involved with senior care with a passion. We just have a passion to serve the community. We made this a profession.”

After reading about the closure of Victoria St. Manor in early 2015, Khan said he became interested in finding out why it closed.

“I came here and looked at the building and wanted to make an offer,” he said.

He called his realtor and was told another party had made an offer. Hit with the feeling something an opportunity still may arise, he looked into it again in November 2015 and found out a few months after that it was back on the market.

“It took us six months to close on it,” said Khan. “It’s been a challenge but we are patient.”

Khan did not disclose the amount that has been invested into the home’s revival.

The hope is to get the facility open in March with open houses at the end of February. He said the plan is to have staff on-site 24 hours per day and they are starting to look for RPN’s, personal support workers, a chef and other staff members.

“We are hiring right now,” he said. “We’re definitely going to have more staff than this building originally had.”

Khan added people will be allowed to bring some of their own furniture and there will be pets allowed in the home but only on a limited basis. As some people could be allergic to pets, Khan said the plan is to allow some animals in on a visitation basis.

A fee structure for future residents has not been finalized, Khan added, but said it is a non-subsidized home that will be “competitive” with similar facilities.