Diageo workers vote 90.3 per cent in favour of new contract

By Ron Giofu

Diageo workers represented by Unifor Local 200 have ratified a new three-year contract.

A vote Sunday morning at the Amherstburg Knights of Columbus Hall saw workers approve the new deal with 90.3 per cent voting in favour. D.J. Lacey, chair of Unifor Local 200’s bargaining unit, said 82 per cent of the membership attended the meeting.

There are 160 unionized employees at the Amherstburg plant.

“We did a lot of clean-up on past language,” said Lacey.

The workers make monetary and benefit gains, he said, with employees getting a signing bonus of $2,000 and lump sum payments of $750 each of the second and third years of the deal. Workers also get two per cent pay increases in the first two years of the deal and a 2.5 per cent increase in the third year.

Lacey said the new contract was more about protecting what they have now but believes the company was pleased with what has happened since the last negotiations in 2014. The members “dug in” and worked hard since the 2014 contract, Lacey added.

“Without our membership’s hard work, none of this would be possible,” said Lacey.

The tentative deal was reached at approximately 1:30 a.m. Friday and the deal pleased most of the membership, he continued.

“Everyone is happy. It’s just before Christmas. I think the numbers show it’s a very fair contract,” said Lacey.

Chris Taylor, president of Unifor Local 200, said it is one of the best deals he has been part of.

“Overall, it’s probably the best agreement I’ve ever seen in my career,” said Taylor. “It’s a great collective agreement. We’re glad we got it done before the holidays.”

Members sacrificed in 2014, Taylor noted, and the union was able to get back some of what they gave up then. He said they gave up job ownership in favour of job rotation in 2014 and the new deal allows them to reverse some of that. Taylor said workers can now go in and know they have the same job every day.

Job rotation is great, Taylor said, “but you can’t fit every job to every person.”

The previous contract expired Jan. 31, 2017 but Taylor said both sides wanted to get a new deal done early and not have it hang over them during the Christmas holidays. He added both sides wanted to protect the operations at the Amherstburg plant and he stated the new deal should improve efficiency there.

“Long term, we’re looking to make it one of the most efficient operations for Diageo,” said Taylor.

The union’s membership recognized the hard work of their bargaining unit and are “very pleased” with the contract, he added.

Diageo’s vice president of communications Zsoka McDonald issued the following statement on behalf of the company Sunday afternoon: “We are very pleased that Unifor member employees at our Amherstburg bottling facility have ratified a new contract agreement. The three-year contract is highly competitive and enables a reliable and efficient supply chain for Crown Royal Canadian whiskies.”