Damage from Gore St. blaze estimated at $350,000

By RTT Staff

The cause of the house fire on Gore St. Tuesday morning is undetermined as the Amherstburg Fire Department has concluded its investigation.

The fire department, via Twitter, updated the situation Tuesday evening after the May 10 issue of the River Town Times had gone to press.

“Damage to 170 Gore was so extensive a cause of the fire could not be determined,” the fire department tweeted.

The Amherstburg Fire Department also stated that three adjacent homes to 170 Gore suffered heat damage their exterior. Damage estimate to all of the homes is $350,000.

Working smoke alarm alerted the occupants, the fire department stated.

“Investigation of fire at 170 Gore is completed. Fire originated in main floor laundry room and extended throughout the building,” the fire department added, via Twitter.

The community is already coming together to help those who lived in the home. Laura Lucier, a former tenant of the home, has started to collect clothing and other good for some of the tenants. She said Royal Canadian Legion Br. 157 is accepting some of the donations.

“It was a family downstairs with two little boys,” she said.

Clothing for that family includes request for clothes for one adult male, one adult female and two boys ages three years and six months. Household items, toiletries and monetary donations are also welcome, she noted.

“Neither of the tenants had insurance,” Lucier told the River Town Times. “They literally have nothing.”

For more details, contact Royal Canadian Legion Br. 157 at 519-736-4485.

Anyone with details on any other kind of fundraiser or clothing drive for the impacted residents can e-mail the information to mail@rivertowntimes.com.

“Amherstburg is good at pulling together,” said Lucier.