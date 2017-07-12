Communities in Bloom judges coming to town July 16-18

By Jolene Perron

A fun, candid, be caught wearing your Canada 150 t-shirt contest has been issued to Amherstburg residents.

From July 16-18, Communities in Bloom judges will be touring Amherstburg, which has made the list of Ontario’s 2017 National Finalists.

According to their website, “Communities in Bloom is a Canadian non-profit organization committed to fostering civic pride, environmental responsibility and beautification through community involvement and the challenge of a national program, with focus on enhancing green spaces in communities.”

“We’ve participated in two previous years, this is our second time in the national competition for communities in bloom,” explained Amherstburg’s Tourism Coordinator, Jennifer Ibrahim. “They’ll be assessing our community based on several aspects. It’s just not about the flowers, its about how progressive your town is, it’s about your community engagements which is why I think this is so fun and appropriate. It’s about environment, it’s about having food infrastructure, it is about having nice flowers too, but it’s about so much more than that. “

The 2017 Communities in Bloom committee members in Amherstburg include Dr. Allan Halowski, president of the Amherstburg Fort Malden Horticultural Society, horticultural society members Marilyn Cadotte and Maxine Iler, Amherstburg Chamber of Commerce representative Janet Willoughby, tourism co-ordinator Jennifer Ibrahim, manager of parks, green spaces and naturalized areas Annette Zahaluk and Anne Rota, manager of tourism and culture.

Over those three days when judges Lorna McIlroy from Alberta and Normand Fleury from Quebec will be in town, photographers will be out in the community snapping candid photos of anyone wearing their Canada 150 t-shirts. The winning community participant will have their photo published in the July 26 edition of the River Town Times. It will be up to all participants to make sure they look at the newspaper, and if they see their photo, to bring the paper in to the River Town Times office at 67 Richmond Street to claim their prize pack. The prize pack will include two tickets to an upcoming event at Caesars Windsor, as well as two tickets to the Tavern at the Fort VIP event Aug. 5 at Fort Malden National Historic Site. The event will feature a meet and greet, preluded by the Battle of Point Pelee re-enactment which is taking place on the Detroit River on the south side of the Fort Malden property featuring Tall Ship Appledore V at 7:30 p.m.

Canada 150 t-shirt are available at The Gordon House or The Village Shoppe.