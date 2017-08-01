Colchester celebrates 225 years

By Jolene Perron

Not only is Canada turning 150 years old this year, but the town of Colchester is celebrating its 225th birthday.

With this milestone birthday, Essex town council wanted to raise awareness and build civic pride. Laurie Brett, manager or communications at the town of Essex said the idea of celebrating Colchester’s 225 years in conjunction with the Explore the Shore weekend came from a recognition that the region has a very long history that extends the length of County Road 50.

“Setting the celebration at Colchester Harbour allows us to showcase our beautiful lakeside park and the growing wine and hospitality industry in Essex,” said Brett. “We wanted to offer something for children during the day and adults in the evening. We were successful in receiving a $41,000 grant from the Ontario 150 Community Celebration Program, which is allowing us to offer a fun-filled day of activities for people of all ages, including a beach volleyball tournament, children’s entertainment, heritage plaque unveiling, live music, and fireworks over the lake at sunset.”

Highlights of the day included the unveiling of the heritage plaque and “The Colchester Story,” which was told by Seamus Gunn. There were also Kingsport Environmental activities, enchanted princesses, entertainment from Jen Knight with Charlie Lambrick, Christian Vegh, and much more, with Fireworks capping off the evening, as Brett said.

“I am very excited about the event,” said Brett. “As someone who is passionate about history, I am especially interested in the heritage elements of the event – the town crier, the heritage plaque unveiling, and the historic walking tour of Colchester. We’ve also prepared a small booklet outlining the area’s early history and we’ve been distributing it at the event as a limited edition item. But I’m also excited about the present day. It’s great that we have this opportunity to introduce people to Colchester Harbour, County Road 50, and all the great things happening here today.”