CIBC raising money to send local kids to local camp

By Jolene Perron

Lemonade stands and dress down days are just a few of the ways a local bank has been fundraising money for kids to go to camp.

The River Town Times stopped by one of CIBC’s lemonade sales recently, where two young girls were selling their lemonade to help kids much like themselves go to camp this summer.

“Every month our employees fundraise to help out local organizations,” explained Crystal Fenech, Amherstburg CIBC branch manager. “A couple months back we made a large food donation to The Amherstburg Mission from funds our CIBC employees raised during dress down Fridays, where we pay $2 to dress down every Friday. Since all of us are parents we understand how costly it is for families, especially during summer when school is out, and how some local families could not afford to send their kids to camp. We all discussed it during a morning meeting & have decided to make this our summer focus. The more money we raise the more kids will get to enjoy summer camp.”

In regards to the addition of the lemonade stand, Fenech said “what’s better than kids helping kids?” At the end of the month, CIBC will also be holding a bake sale at their location.

For more information on Gestwood Camp and Retreat Centre, visit gestwoodcamp.com.