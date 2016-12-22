“Christmas at the Museum” celebrated in Nazrey AME Church

By Jonathan Martin

It’s beginning to sound a lot like bebop at the Amherstburg Freedom Museum.

Local trio Jazzus Ensemble decked the halls with 14 bouncy tunes for 2016’s Christmas at the Museum.

Around 80 people – a mix of ages and races – gathered in the museum’s church, where AFM president Monty Logan said he hoped to “both entertain and educate.”

Around halfway through the concert, Jazzus set down their instruments and historian Irene Moore-Davis stepped up to take centre stage.

She taught the concertgoers about the Number Two Construction Battalion, Canadian Expeditionary Force. The battalion was founded in Nova Scotia in 1916 to give Canadian men of African descent a chance to join the war efforts in WWI.

“There were some other men of African descent who fought in other battalions,” Moore-Davis said. “But this was the first (and only) all-black battalion in Canadian history.”

The battalion was used to build infrastructure in battlefields overseas.

“It was a construction battalion because it was believed by many people that black men weren’t suitable for the role of soldier,” said Moore-Davis. “People thought they couldn’t be trusted to hold arms or be counted on in a fight.”

When WWI ended, the battalion was disbanded.

“I thought it was really great hearing about (the battalion),” said Gregory Moore, bassist and guitarist for Jazzus. “It’s an important part of our history.”

Jazzus became acquainted with the Freedom Museum years ago. According to Logan, it’s good to have them back.

“They’re a great ensemble,” he said. “Those guys are awesome. This has been a fantastic way to bring the community together.”

The motif of community coming together extended into Jazzus’ history.

“We all play together in the same church in Harrow,” said Moore. “We’ve been playing at St. Mark’s for around eight years. We formed the band maybe five years ago.”

None of the members of Jazzus have any formal musical education. According to Moore, they learned from each other.

“And YouTube,” he added. The trio all nodded in agreement and laughed.