Charity hockey game raises $1,100 for Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission

By Ron Giofu

A charity hockey game held over the Christmas holidays resulted in a recent donation of $1,100 to the Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission.

The game was organized by Wes Ewer and a group of his friends. Ewer, co-owner and general manager of the Integrity Amherstburg Admirals, organized the game after the Dec. 30 Admirals’ home game but noted the tradition started a number of years ago.

“Basically the game itself started five years ago,” said Ewer. “As my group of friends starting getting older and some of our group had departed Amherstburg for work and family responsibilities elsewhere, I looked for an opportunity to get everyone together; and could think of no more fitting way than a hockey game.”

That led to a group of 32 friends renting the ice at the Libro Centre for 90 minutes, drafting teams, playing a game and have some social time after.

“Going into this year, I wanted to switch things up a bit,” said Ewer. “Normally we design and purchase jerseys each year for all the players. This year, (Admirals co-owner) Matt (Fox) and I decided to just use the practice jerseys we have accumulated with the Admirals to save some time and money. Instead of dropping the cost per player for the game, we kept our normal price and told the players we would donate the money somewhere to a local cause or family that could use it. The reception on my idea was a unanimous yes from the group of players.”

Some suggested upping our fee for the game to increase the donation, Ewer added.

“After discussion with many of the players, we decided to donate to the Amherstburg Mission. Our original donation was going to be $300 which we thought would certainly help and we’re proud of. One of our players (Mark Bondy) has close ties with the McAllister family and once he found out the recipient I had decided to go with, he personally matched our donation,” said Ewer. “After that, Mark got his employer on board and Morton Industrial -with no hesitation whatsoever – added $500 to our cause. So for our first go round at donating some money, we were able to get $1,100 to a great local cause.”

Ewer said they all were happy to support the Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission.

“I can speak for all of the players in the game that it felt great to be able to positively impact a cause that helps so many local people out,” said Ewer. “Ninety-five per cent of the players in the game were born in Amherstburg or still currently live here so it made our Christmas and our annual game a lot more special.”

Tim McAllister, president of the Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission’s board of directors, thanked “a solid group of guys” for making the donation.

“Not only did they donate money, they donated their time to organize this annual hockey game,” said McAllister. “With the combined effort with Morton’s, $1,100 was donated. This money donated will go towards our mission of people helping people.”