CAO meets with ice users on summer ice issues

By Ron Giofu

The ice at the Libro Centre will soon be gone but it will be going back in a bit sooner than anticipated.

CAO John Miceli has worked with user groups – including the Integrity Amherstburg Admirals, the Amherstburg Minor Hockey Association and Skate Amherstburg – and dates have been adjusted to have the ice put back into the building in time for their summer programming. It was anticipated after the April 24 town council meeting that ice would come out of both arenas for all of June and July but a compromise has been reached.

While ice was removed several weeks ago from the pad A, ice will remain in the Movati ice pad (pad B) until May 30 when it will be removed starting at 8 p.m. Miceli said the ice will return to the Movati pad July 21 and to the pad A Aug. 22.

“We’re getting the savings we are hoping to get from the ice removal,” said Miceli.

That savings is roughly $30,000 per month.

There could be further reshuffling next year as other Libro Centre users will be involved in the discussions in order to get non-ice events onto the pads when the ice has been removed.

The meeting with the ice users this year went well, the CAO added.

“We’re working together,” said Miceli. “They understand our concerns and what we’re trying to do and we understand what they’re trying to do.”

The savings will be put into the newly-established Libro Centre reserve and be used for capital projects needed at the recreation centre.

“By everyone giving a bit, we are able to provide seed money to protect the facility,” said Miceli.

A surcharge for users was discussed at the April 24 meeting, but that is not expected to occur until 2018. That money would also go towards the Libro Centre reserve with the aim of maintaining it as “a Class A facility.” An exact figure as to what the surcharge will be has yet to be determined.

Town council also agreed that night to hire a qualified refrigeration mechanic at a cost of $83,000.