Canuck It Up shuttle bus location changed

There has been a change to a shuttle bus location for the Canuck It Up Festival coming Aug. 5-6.

The town has switched one of the locations from the Libro Centre to Centennial Park. As there is ongoing construction on the Meloche Road project, town officials have decided to switch that location and have people picked up at Centennial Park if they want to take a shuttle bus to the downtown festival.

The second location remains at the former Honeywell property.

Admission to the festival is free. A canned good or non-perishable food item will accepted at the gate for the Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission.

For more on the Canuck It Up Festival lineup, visit www.amherstburg.ca/canuckitup or www.facebook.com/Amherstburg Connection.

Fort Malden National Historic Site is also presenting its Raiders, Rebels and Redcoats event that same weekend.