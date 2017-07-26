Canada Post warning against e-mail scam involving parcels

By Ron Giofu

Representatives from Canada Post’s Amherstburg outlet are warning people about a new scam that is out there.

Jennifer Grant, a clerk at the Amherstburg post office and vice president of CUPW Local 500, said they have had at least eight seniors call or stop in with copies of e-mails claiming there is a parcel at the post office. Grant said the e-mail contains a link that is not recommended to be clicked.

Grant said many people are receiving parcels this time of year, but pointed out Canada Post does not send out e-mails to customers when a parcel arrives.

If a parcel is unable to be delivered, the carrier leaves information on how the person can obtain the parcel, Grant stated.

“Canada Post will not e-mail you,” she said. “Our process is that if they have a parcel and the letter carrier isn’t able to deliver it, you will get a card on where to pick it up.”

Upon reviewing the e-mails that have been sent to people, Grant stated the e-mails are clearly not from Canada Post. Any official e-mail from Canada Post has the company name within the e-mail, she said.

Sylvie Lapointe, media relations with Canada Post, said they know of the issue and are also warning customers nationally.

“Canada Post is aware of the malicious software (malware) and phishing e-mails circulating. We recommend deleting any unexpected or suspicious e-mails with a link or file attached and report the scam to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Center,” said Lapointe. “Canada Post takes online security very seriously, and we’re committed to continue notifying customers of malicious software and e-mails. We have posted messages on our social media channels, as well as our website.”

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre can be contacted at 1-888-495-8501 from 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.