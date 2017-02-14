Bulldogs split two games over past week

By Ron Giofu

The General Amherst Bulldogs senior boys basketball basketball team finished the WECSSAA Tier 2 season with a 7-3 record following a loss and a win last week.

Both games were at General Amherst with the first one being a game last Tuesday evening with the Belle River Nobles, a game which ended with Amherst losing 48-44 in overtime.

The Nobles led 24-21 at the half but a surge by the Bulldogs in the third quarter gave the home team a 30-27 lead heading for the fourth quarter. Belle River outscored Amherst 6-3 in the in fourth quarter to send the game to the extra four-minute overtime period.

Belle River took control early in overtime, scoring the first seven points, but General Amherst nearly caught up and even cut it to a 42-41 Belle River lead at one point.

Coach Cameron Scott said the Bulldogs were missing a couple of players but was happy overall with how the team played. He said they played with a lot of heart against the Nobles.

“You can’t teach character,” said Scott. “I loved the attitude and effort. I loved the way the guys played. They never stopped until the final buzzer.”

Even when Scott was discouraged in overtime, the players managed to impress him.

“They showed me something tonight,” he said after the game. “They’ll fight to the end.”

Scott believed free throw shooting and turnovers were the difference in the game.

The Bulldogs played Essex Thursday afternoon and defeated the Red Raiders 53-40.

Scott, who coaches the team with Zac Tytgat, said the team was “a day away from folding” due to difficulties in finding a coach but now that is behind them.

“They’ve progressed greatly this season,” he said. “They’ve showed effort and heart all year.”