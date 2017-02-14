Bulldogs split two games over past week

By rivertown Tagged with , , , , February 14th, 2017 @ 8:45 pm

 

 

By Ron Giofu

 

The General Amherst Bulldogs senior boys basketball basketball team finished the WECSSAA Tier 2 season with a 7-3 record following a loss and a win last week.

Both games were at General Amherst with the first one being a game last Tuesday evening with the Belle River Nobles, a game which ended with Amherst losing 48-44 in overtime.

Nate Lovell (34) takes a shot during second half action last Tuesday night as he is being defended by Belle River’s Jack Trepanier (31). Belle River won this game 48-44 in overtime but the Bulldogs bounced back and defeated Essex two days later.

Nate Lovell (34) takes a shot during second half action last Tuesday night as he is being defended by Belle River’s Jack Trepanier (31). Belle River won this game 48-44 in overtime but the Bulldogs bounced back and defeated Essex two days later.

The Nobles led 24-21 at the half but a surge by the Bulldogs in the third quarter gave the home team a 30-27 lead heading for the fourth quarter. Belle River outscored Amherst 6-3 in the in fourth quarter to send the game to the extra four-minute overtime period.

Belle River took control early in overtime, scoring the first seven points, but General Amherst nearly caught up and even cut it to a 42-41 Belle River lead at one point.

Coach Cameron Scott said the Bulldogs were missing a couple of players but was happy overall with how the team played. He said they played with a lot of heart against the Nobles.

“You can’t teach character,” said Scott. “I loved the attitude and effort. I loved the way the guys played. They never stopped until the final buzzer.”

Even when Scott was discouraged in overtime, the players managed to impress him.

General Amherst’s Jeremy Cota tries to shoot while being defended by a pair of Belle River players last Tuesday evening.

General Amherst’s Jeremy Cota tries to shoot while being defended by a pair of Belle River players last Tuesday evening.

“They showed me something tonight,” he said after the game. “They’ll fight to the end.”
Scott believed free throw shooting and turnovers were the difference in the game.

The Bulldogs played Essex Thursday afternoon and defeated the Red Raiders 53-40.

Scott, who coaches the team with Zac Tytgat, said the team was “a day away from folding” due to difficulties in finding a coach but now that is behind them.

“They’ve progressed greatly this season,” he said. “They’ve showed effort and heart all year.”

Comments are closed.