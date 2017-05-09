Bulldogs improve to 3-3 after victory over Brennan

By Ron Giofu

The General Amherst Bulldogs boys baseball team now has three wins and three losses on the 2017 WECSSAA season after a victory last week.

The Bulldogs took to the Libro Centre’s premier diamond last Wednesday and came away with a 13-8 win over the visiting Brennan Cardinals. Mitch Wright had a double and two singles on the afternoon while Max Clifford had a double, single and triple against the Cardinals. Brennan dropped to 1-4 after the loss.

“We got the bats going today,” said coach Kyle Goodchild. “Guys lower in the order got hits and then we got it going through the whole order.”

The Bulldogs still await word on a make-up game against the Kennedy Clippers (1-2), as a game last Monday in Windsor was called off. If they win the make-up game, it will put them in a better position to qualify for a playoff berth, though Goodchild noted the top two teams in each division make the playoffs.

“It’s been an up-and-down year,” he said. “We’re playing good ball but it’s the little things we’ve got to get going.”

What damaged the Bulldogs’ chances was losses to teams that Goodchild believes the Bulldogs should have defeated.

“We took losses to teams we shouldn’t have taken losses to,” said Goodchild.