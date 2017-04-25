Bulldogs hit the road for a pair of boys soccer games

By Ron Giofu

The General Amherst Bulldogs finished the regular season on the road over the past week.

The first game was Wednesday afternoon at the University of Windsor’s Alumni Field against the Assumption Purple Raiders. Amherst started slow and improved as the game went on but had to settle for a 0-0 tie.

The tie snapped a four-game winning streak for the Bulldogs.

Both teams had to contend with poor weather at points, with pouring rain and a lightning delay arising at different moments in the game.

Head coach Gavin Blunt pointed out that the scoreless tie was “not the ideal result” and pointed out they didn’t have a good first half.

“We were looking to win,” said Blunt. “We played down to their level in the first half. In the second half, the boys played well. The boys started running.”

Blunt said the Bulldogs had their chances in the second half.

“We definitely outshot them and out-chanced them,” he said. “We didn’t get the bounces.”

The game was called with about three minutes to play. The referee blew play dead for the second time due to lightning and after a huddle with coaches from both teams, the game ended though some on the Bulldogs wanted to have another 30-minute delay and finish the game.

“In my mind, I still think we’re the best team in the tier,” Blunt said after Wednesday’s game.

The Bulldogs concluded the regular season Monday afternoon with a 6-1 win at Belle River. The win meant General Amherst finished the 2017 WECESSAA Tier 2 regular season with a 5-0-1 record.