Bulldogs do well at WECSSAA track and field meet

The General Amherst Bulldogs did well at last week’s WECSSAA track and field meet.

The results are as follows:

James Abson – 19th in 800, 18th in 100 (midget boys)

Gabriel Beaudoin – 18th in both discus and javelin (junior boys)

Abbey Gibb – 1st in junior girls long jump and triple jump

Sydney Gosselin – 3rd in javelin, 19th in 100 (junior girls)

Autumn Guthrie – 10th in shot put, 15th in javelin (junior girls)

Ethan Hamelin – 3rd in 300m hurdles, 6th in triple jump (midget boys)

Alyssa Herd – 13th in long jump, 15th in 80 m hurdles, 17th in 300m hurdles (junior girls)

Nia Holmes – 3rd in 100m hurdles, 7th in 300 m hurdles, 12th in the 400 (senior girls)

Taja Holmes – 4th in 80 m hurdles, 10th in 300 m hurdles, 9th in long jump (junior girls)

Marisa Levy – 5th in 800m, 31st in 100m (midget girls)

Katie McEvoy – 15th in shot put, 12th in javelin (junior girls)

Owen Martin – 3rd in 1500m, 4th in 3000m, 7th in 800m (midget boys)

Lily Monforton – 27th in long jump, 46th in 100m (midget girls)

Lexi Newhook – 7th in 300m hurdles (junior girls)

Mya Palumbo – 6th in 3000m, 10th in 1500m (junior girls)

Ethan Richard – 29th in 1500m, 39th 100m (midget boys)

Tyler Rowles – 9th in 1500m, 6th in 3000m (midget boys)

James Shaw – 5th in 110m hurdles, 10th in 400m hurdles, 19th in 200m (senior boys)

Seth Shaw – 12th in javelin, 11th in discus (junior boys)

Lee Sinasac – 17th in discus, 16th in shot put (junior boys)

Senior Girls 4x100m relay team was 7th (Taja Holmes, Abbey Gibb, Lexi Newhook, Nia Holmes)

Midget Boys 4x100m relay team was 11th (James Abson, Owen Martin, Ethan Richard, Ethan Hamelin)

Open Girls 4 x 400m relay team was 9th (Nia Holmes, Taja Holmes, Mya Palumbo, Marisa Levy)

Open Boys 4 x 400m relay team was 10th (James Abson, Owen Martin, Tyler Tofflemire, James Shaw)

The Junior Girls placed second overall as a team too!