Break-in attempt foiled by barking dogs

An attempted break-and-enter attempt appears to have literally gone to the dogs.

Amherstburg police report an attempted break-and-enter at a home in the 800 block of Concession 2 North last Friday. Entry was not gained to the home, police say, but a door frame was damaged in the attempt. Police say the person may have been scared off by dogs.

Accidents A two-vehicle crash at Simcoe St. and King St. resulted in both drivers being charged. Amherstburg police say the crash, which occurred around 1:20 p.m., saw a 39-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman both charged with turning offenses. Both drivers were from Amherstburg. There were no injuries.

-A two-vehicle accident on County Road 11 (Walker Road) saw a 23-year-old Harrow male charged with following too closely. There were no injuries. Police say the crash occurred around 6 a.m. Jan. 26.

-A two-vehicle crash on Alma St. Jan. 24 resulted in no injuries but one person ended up being charged. A 31-year-old Amherstburg man was charged with starting unsafely from a stopped position.

-A 72-year-old woman was charged with careless driving after police say she struck a garage on Silver Sand Dr. around 2 p.m. Jan. 29. A man sustained injuries as a result of the crash, police add.

-A single-vehicle crash on County Road 18 saw several charges laid against a 24-year-old Amherstburg man. The accident took place around 5:33 a.m. He was arrested and charged with fail to remain, careless driving and other offenses relating to conditions on his driver’s license.

Stats There were 160 traffic charges laid for the weeks of Jan. 23-Feb. 6. There were also 13 911 hang-up calls and 10 alarm calls during that period.

-All information courtesy of the Amherstburg Police Service