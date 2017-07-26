Belle Vue wins $10,000 in “This Place Matters” contest

By RTT Staff

The restoration of the Belle Vue property is a step closer thanks to the National Trust for Canada.

The trust’s “This Place Matters” online competition has concluded and the Belle Vue project – entered into the contest as “Belle Vue House – A Clear View into the Future by the Belle Vue Conservancy” – won the Community Builder prize and the $10,000 that goes with it. Results were announced Monday.

“Dozens of people in Amherstburg and beyond demonstrated the importance of this building to our past and to our future by voting every day to support the project,” said Shirley Curson-Prue, president of the Belle Vue Conservancy. “We are humbled by their commitment and very appreciative of the outcome of winning $10,000 which I understand is to be used to support the windows project. Thanks to everyone who voted!”

“Your votes really mattered,” added Anne Rota, the town’s manager of tourism and culture. “People who voted each and every day should be extremely proud. The Community Builder Prize was for the most number of votes on a national level! We couldn’t have done this without everyone’s dedication to vote every single day!”

The National Trust announced eight winning projects that participated in its 2017 “This Place Matters” national crowdfunding competition.

The Big Projects National Prize ($60,000) was won by Windows into the Future by First United Church (Truro, NS)

The Big Projects Regional-West Prize ($30,000) was won by Spirit of the Lyric by Lyric Theatre (Swift Current, SK) while the Big Projects Regional-Central Prize ($30,000) went to Keep Our Light Shining by PPLPS (Brighton, ON).

The Big Projects Regional-East Prize ($30,000) was won by the Union Art Project by Sir William Ford Coaker Heritage Foundation (Port Union, NL).

The Small Projects National Prize ($30,000) was captured by Spencerville Riverside Park by Spencerville Mill Foundation (Spencerville, ON) while the Small Projects Regional-Central Prize ($15,000) was won by Top off the Petrie by Architectural Conservancy Ontario Guelph Wellington Branch (Guelph, ON)

The Small Projects Regional-East Prize ($15,000) went to Glenaladale… One Brick at a Time, Our Diamond in the Rough by Glenaladale Heritage Trust (Tracadie, PE).

Twenty-five participating project groups from coast to coast competed from June 14 to July 20 for Canadians’ votes and donations.

“At the close of five weeks of intense competition, the National Trust is deeply grateful for Canadians’ enthusiasm and generosity. ‘This Place Matters 2017’ raised awareness and much needed dollars for Canada’s historic places,” said Natalie Bull, executive director. “Our sincere congratulations and thanks go out to the community groups championing all 25 projects. Along with the prizes awarded, each project is a winner as they’ve all raised funds to help regenerate beloved community places that matter.”

The goal of the National Trust’s “This Place Matters” competition is to bring together community partners and community members to breathe new life into historic places across Canada.