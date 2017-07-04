Belle Vue needs more votes and donors in “This Place Matters” contest

Special to the RTT

The town and the Belle Vue Conservancy is thanking the community for getting the historic site into third place (as of the morning of July 4) in the “This Place Matters” voting contest but they are looking for more help.

“We have two more weeks left and we need everyone’s help to get us to first place for a chance at $60,000!” said manager of tourism and culture Anne Rota. Remember every dollar and vote counts. Let’s open Belle Vue’s doors again.”

Voting and donating ends July 17 and the town and conservancy wants to win $60,000 towards the Dalhousie St. mansion’s restoration.

Please visit www.thisplacematters.ca to cast a vote or donation. Donors will receive a full tax receipt.