Belle Vue gardens get face-lift last weekend

By Jolene Perron

When word about the Communities in Bloom judges coming to Amherstburg spread, the Belle Vue Conservancy put the call out to gather the troops and clean up the historical site.

“Belle Vue is on the tour,” explained chair of cooperate outreach for the Belle Vue Conservancy Linda Jackson. “So consequently we need to make a showing and this is the town’s property. We reached out to people like Maxine and the Horticultural Society and this is the end result, I can not believe what is happening here. We are trying to do as much as we can, focusing on the front first and getting rid of all the weeds, all the overgrowth.”

Jackson explained she called the Horticultural Society of Amherstburg’s treasurer Maxine Iler on Wednesday, and by Saturday morning they had an army of people ready to get to work, weeding, cleaning, trimming and spreading mulch at the Belle Vue property.

Gyori Farms even donated six yards of mulch to help beautify the outside of the building.

“We just love to help do things that help to make this town more beautiful and this is certainly a great opportunity for us to do that,” said Iler. “We’re very happy to see all the people who came out, ready to help.”

They didn’t have any plans to plant anything yet. Jackson said the town has plans for Belle Vue in the future, so for now they just focused on cleaning up the outside of the building.

“Please get behind us and help us open Belle Vue’s doors again,” said Jackson. “That’s what it’s all about, honestly.”

For those interested in learning more about the Belle Vue project, visit www.bellevueconservancy.com. To donate, visit www.amherstburg.ca/donate.