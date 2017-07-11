Belle Vue in running to win $40K in “This Place Matters” contest

Special to the RTT

Belle Vue is in the running to win $40,000 in “This Place Matters” Competition

The competition is heating up!

“To everyone who has shown support for Belle Vue, the 200 year old National Historic Site in Amherstburg, now is the time to step up and Vote! Vote! Vote!” urges Linda Jackson, Chair of corporate outreach for the Belle Vue Conservancy.

Here are the Conservancy’s most recent standings:

Second place in the generic vote section, these are the votes minus the number of dollars donated. They can win $10,000 for the most generic votes.

Second place in the Central Region for total votes. Should they win in this category they will add $30,000 to their coffers to help restore Belle Vue.

This is how you can help:

Both generic votes and donations drive this contest.

Simply register your e-mail address at www.thisplacematters.ca and vote every 24 hours for ‘Belle Vue House – A clear view for the future’. Once registered, add any additional emails you have and vote every 24 hours using multiple emails.

Ask others to register and vote. Voting is free. With every vote watch the count rise!

Share on Facebook and any social sites you have encouraging others to vote. Link is https://thisplacematters.ca/

You can also boost the count by donating. For each dollar that you donate you will purchase one vote for Belle Vue. $1 = 1 vote. Tax donation receipts are issued automatically and sent to your email. All monies raised from donations are returned to Belle Vue at the end of the competition less a National Trust administration fee.

This is the last week of competition. The contest ends July 17 at 12 noon.

“This is a prestigious nation-wide competition put on by The National Trust for Canada. It involves 25 vetted participants all across Canada.” says Jackson. “Let’s show our pride in Windsor and Essex County by providing support for our National Historic Treasure, Belle Vue.”

For additional information regarding Belle Vue please visit the Conservancy at www.bellevueconservancy.com.