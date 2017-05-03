Attempted theft of vehicle reported in River Canard

The Amherstburg Police Service reports an attempted theft from a vehicle from the River Canard subdivision.

Police say that a suspect or suspects broke a door handle and entered a 1998 Dodge Ram pick-up truck parked in the 600 block of Beneteau Dr. The steering column of the vehicle was also damaged, police add.

There was approximately $400 worth of property stolen from the truck as well, state Amherstburg police, including a GPS unit and jumper cables. It was reported to have occurred sometime during the overnight hours last Wednesday night/Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Amherstburg police at 519-736-2252 or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).

Thefts Amherstburg police say a barn in the 100 block of Sari Lane was entered and a mig welder stolen. It was reported last Thursday but the theft was believed to have occurred sometime over the previous night. Police say there was no forced entry into the barn.

Amherstburg police say a theft from a garage on Concession 8 North was reported last Wednesday. Roughly $1,500 worth of property, mainly tools, were taken from the garage, police say. There does not appear to be any sign of forced entry.

Accident A 68-year-old Windsor man was charged following a single-vehicle accident on Concession 8 last Thursday. Police say he was charged with failing to drive in a marked lane.

Statistics There were nine 911 hang-up calls, nine alarm calls and 78 traffic-related charges laid from April 24-May 1.

—All information courtesy of the Amherstburg Police Service