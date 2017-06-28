Art by Lorenz Brochert on display at the Gibson Gallery

By Jolene Perron

It’s never too late to begin doing something you love.

In 2008, the retired Lorenz Brochert was siting at this kitchen table and began to sketch. After deciding what he’d begun didn’t look too bad, he decided to begin creating.

“My work is very interpretive. It’s very mixed media,” said Brochert. “I do many different things, I don’t just do one type of art. I have Picasso interpretations, I like landscapes and I like to try new things. There’s variety, it’s not all the same.”

Brochert explained everyone is open to their own interpretation of the art they see. He said it has to speak to them for them to enjoy it, and with his work being to diverse, there is likely something for anyone.

Becoming an artist for Brochert made absolute sense. He said he was an interior designer before be retired and has always worked with colors. He worked with fabrics and did design for people’s homes. Growing up, his family worked with reupholstering and refinishing furniture.

Brochert has always been around colors, textures and fabrics, but explained before the day he was sitting at the kitchen table to sketch a random drawing, he’d never drawn anything before in his life, and now he believes he’s found something he truly enjoys and will be doing it until he dies.

Brochert’s art will be on display at the Gibson Art Gallery until July 9.

To see more of Brochert’s art online, search for him on Artfinder, Saatchi Art, Fine Art America, or Etsy.

The Gibson Gallery is located at 140 Richmond St. Their website is www.gibsonartgallery.com.