Amherstburg’s Gone Car Crazy show turns away cars, reaches capacity for first time

For the first time, Amherstburg’s Gone Car Crazy Show had to close down the entry gates and turn cars away because they reached their capacity.

Event chairperson Eleanor Renaud explained they could not safely accommodate any more cars at the show, which is both an incredible feeling as well as slightly disappointing for those who had to be left out. A total of 678 cars were on display, making the July 30 show the biggest one yet.

“We send our regrets to those who could not enter,” explained Renaud. “Those who arrived early were certainly pleased. A special thank you goes out to my awesome, hardworking volunteers who make this day possible. Also thank you to all our generous sponsors who faithfully support us every year, and of course, to the thousands of spectators who came out to support and admire the hundreds of vehicles. It was an amazing day with the best of weather and perfect conditions all around.”

Since the very first show in 2016, the event has been a family function. Renaud explained back in the 1970’s, before her kids came along, she and her husband Paul owned a 1930 Ford Model A Roadster and participated in many car shows around Ontario. As her boys grew up, they saw their parents love for the hot rods and older styles of vehicles, but priorities took over and their old Model A had to be sold to help finance their new upholstery shop, Rags to Riches, which is still open in Amherstburg today.

“We continued to attend these shows, but not participating,” explained Renaud. “In 2006 the economy was struggling and our downtown core was needing a boost. Paul was a member of our Town Council. We suggested bringing a car show to the downtown streets. This would bring hundreds of people right to the doorsteps of the downtown merchants. Our first show had a mere 125 registered vehicles in attendance. We were thrilled, and every year after that it grew, and grew. We constantly heard comments on how our beautiful town and waterfront and park were the perfect venue for this event.”

Since her husband’s passing in 2009, Renaud renamed the prestigious Best of Show award, The Paulie Award in his honor. The award has an astounding reputation, and this year it went to a 1956 Ford Thunder Bird, owned by Kenneth and Shirley Mailloux. Mailloux explained he and his wife purchased the car seven years ago, and after a complete restoration he was incredibly honoured to win The Paulie Award. He said now that he’s retired he loves classic cars, and it has always a dream of his to have a car like this.

“It’s prestigious, I’m emotional” said Mailloux, through tears. “It’s our sixth year coming here, we’ve never won anything before.”

“So it’s really exciting to win best of show,” added Shirley.

Amherstburg’s Gone Car Crazy Show Winners, 2017:

FAVORITE MOPAR – sponsored by: Racicot Chrysler – Amherstburg

winner: Phil & Joanne Duquette – Chatham, Ont

vehicle: 1960 Chrysler Convertible – Windsor

FAVORITE GM – sponsored by: Amherstburg Chevrolet Buick GMC

winner: Robert Luckino – Amherstburg

vehicle: 1961 Chevy Wagon

FAVORITE FORD – sponsored by: Joe Meloche Ford

winner: Dave DesRosiers – Windsor

vehicle: 1964 Ford Galaxie

FAVORITE CORVETTE – sponsored by Muscle Cars & Classics – Windsor

winner: Bryan Hanson

vehicle: 2005 Chev – Corvette

SPECIAL INTEREST – sponsored by Lakeside Plastics – Oldcastle

winner: Al Dixon – Amherstburg

vehicle: 1958 Ford Ranchero

LONG DISTANCE – sponsored by Specks’s Restaurant – Amherstburg

winner: Terry & Lynne Doudston – Mississauga, Ont

vehicle: 1955 Mercury Monterey

NIFTY FIFTY – sponsored by S.E.S. Powder Coating – McGregor, Ont

winner: Darin Possoban – Thamesford, ont

vehicle: 1954 Chev Belair Convertible

SWEET SEVENTIES -sponsored by County Towing – Harrow, Ont

winner: Randy Donaldson – Windsor

vehicle: 1971 Plymouth Duster

BEST ORIGINAL -sponsored by Mid Century Classic – Oldcastle, Ont

winner: Romeo Beaulieu – St. Joachim, Ont

vehicle: 1957 Corvette

FAVORITE ENGINE – sponsored by -Tino’s Auto Service – Amherstburg

winner: Harry Henke, Amherstburg

vehicle: 1965 C-10 Chev

COOLEST RAGTOP – sponsored by: The Best Little Body Shop – Amherstburg

winner: John Tribou – Chatham

vehicle: 1928 Ford Model A Phaeton

FAVORITE PICKUP – sponsored by: D.D.R. – Licence Bureau – Amherstburg

winner: Rick Ashman – Windsor

vehicle: 1958 Chevy Pickup

FAVORITE INTERIOR -sponsored by Bob’s Leather – Amherstburg

winner: Kim & Dave Chinnick – Chatham

vehicle: 1956 Lincoln Continental Mark II

SEXY SIXTY – sponsored by – Malden Automotive – Amherstburg

winner: Larry Dagenais – Windsor

vehicle: 1960 Pontiac Catalina

CLASSIC CRUISER -sponsored by – Gabriel’s Deli – Amherstburg

winner: Ed & Bonni8e Uebele – Essex, ont

vehicle: 1953 Chevrolet 210 Sport Coupe

MAYOR’S CHOICE – sponsored by: Canadian Tire, Amherstburg

winner: Nick Panaccione – Windsor

vehicle: 1959 Cadillac Coupe

PARTICIPANTS CHOICE – sponsored by: Thrasher Sales & Leasing, A’burg

winner: Leo & Pat Levack – St. Joachim, Ont

vehicle: 1967 Pontiac Beaumont Sport Deluxe

BEST OF SHOW

THE PAULIE AWARD -sponsored by- Best Little Body Shop – Amherstburg

winner: Ken & Shirley Mailloux – Comber, Ont

vehicle: 1956 Ford Thunderbird