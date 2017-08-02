Amherstburg’s Gone Car Crazy show turns away cars, reaches capacity for first time

By Jolene Perron
For the first time, Amherstburg’s Gone Car Crazy Show had to close down the entry gates and turn cars away because they reached their capacity.
Event chairperson Eleanor Renaud explained they could not safely accommodate any more cars at the show, which is both an incredible feeling as well as slightly disappointing for those who had to be left out. A total of 678 cars were on display, making the July 30 show the biggest one yet.
“We send our regrets to those who could not enter,” explained Renaud. “Those who arrived early were certainly pleased. A special thank you goes out to my awesome, hardworking volunteers who make this day possible. Also thank you to all our generous sponsors who faithfully support us every year, and of course, to the thousands of spectators who came out to support and admire the hundreds of vehicles. It was an amazing day with the best of weather and perfect conditions all around.”
Since the very first show in 2016, the event has been a family function. Renaud explained back in the 1970’s, before her kids came along, she and her husband Paul owned a 1930 Ford Model A Roadster and participated in many car shows around Ontario. As her boys grew up, they saw their parents love for the hot rods and older styles of vehicles, but priorities took over and their old Model A had to be sold to help finance their new upholstery shop, Rags to Riches, which is still open in Amherstburg today.
“We continued to attend these shows, but not participating,” explained Renaud. “In 2006 the economy was struggling and our downtown core was needing a boost. Paul was a member of our Town Council. We suggested bringing a car show to the downtown streets. This would bring hundreds of people right to the doorsteps of the downtown merchants. Our first show had a mere 125 registered vehicles in attendance. We were thrilled, and every year after that it grew, and grew. We constantly heard comments on how our beautiful town and waterfront and park were the perfect venue for this event.”
Since her husband’s passing in 2009, Renaud renamed the prestigious Best of Show award, The Paulie Award in his honor. The award has an astounding reputation, and this year it went to a 1956 Ford Thunder Bird, owned by Kenneth and Shirley Mailloux. Mailloux explained he and his wife purchased the car seven years ago, and after a complete restoration he was incredibly honoured to win The Paulie Award. He said now that he’s retired he loves classic cars, and it has always a dream of his to have a car like this.
“It’s prestigious, I’m emotional” said Mailloux, through tears. “It’s our sixth year coming here, we’ve never won anything before.”
“So it’s really exciting to win best of show,” added Shirley.
Amherstburg’s Gone Car Crazy Show Winners, 2017:
FAVORITE MOPAR – sponsored by: Racicot Chrysler – Amherstburg
winner: Phil & Joanne Duquette – Chatham, Ont
vehicle: 1960 Chrysler Convertible – Windsor
FAVORITE GM – sponsored by: Amherstburg Chevrolet Buick GMC
winner: Robert Luckino – Amherstburg
vehicle: 1961 Chevy Wagon
FAVORITE FORD – sponsored by: Joe Meloche Ford
winner: Dave DesRosiers – Windsor
vehicle: 1964 Ford Galaxie
FAVORITE CORVETTE – sponsored by Muscle Cars & Classics – Windsor
winner: Bryan Hanson
vehicle: 2005 Chev – Corvette
SPECIAL INTEREST – sponsored by Lakeside Plastics – Oldcastle
winner: Al Dixon – Amherstburg
vehicle: 1958 Ford Ranchero
LONG DISTANCE – sponsored by Specks’s Restaurant – Amherstburg
winner: Terry & Lynne Doudston – Mississauga, Ont
vehicle: 1955 Mercury Monterey
NIFTY FIFTY – sponsored by S.E.S. Powder Coating – McGregor, Ont
winner: Darin Possoban – Thamesford, ont
vehicle: 1954 Chev Belair Convertible
SWEET SEVENTIES -sponsored by County Towing – Harrow, Ont
winner: Randy Donaldson – Windsor
vehicle: 1971 Plymouth Duster
BEST ORIGINAL -sponsored by Mid Century Classic – Oldcastle, Ont
winner: Romeo Beaulieu – St. Joachim, Ont
vehicle: 1957 Corvette
FAVORITE ENGINE – sponsored by -Tino’s Auto Service – Amherstburg
winner: Harry Henke, Amherstburg
vehicle: 1965 C-10 Chev
COOLEST RAGTOP – sponsored by: The Best Little Body Shop – Amherstburg
winner: John Tribou – Chatham
vehicle: 1928 Ford Model A Phaeton
FAVORITE PICKUP – sponsored by: D.D.R. – Licence Bureau – Amherstburg
winner: Rick Ashman – Windsor
vehicle: 1958 Chevy Pickup
FAVORITE INTERIOR -sponsored by Bob’s Leather – Amherstburg
winner: Kim & Dave Chinnick – Chatham
vehicle: 1956 Lincoln Continental Mark II
SEXY SIXTY – sponsored by – Malden Automotive – Amherstburg
winner: Larry Dagenais – Windsor
vehicle: 1960 Pontiac Catalina
CLASSIC CRUISER -sponsored by – Gabriel’s Deli – Amherstburg
winner: Ed & Bonni8e Uebele – Essex, ont
vehicle: 1953 Chevrolet 210 Sport Coupe
MAYOR’S CHOICE – sponsored by: Canadian Tire, Amherstburg
winner: Nick Panaccione – Windsor
vehicle: 1959 Cadillac Coupe
PARTICIPANTS CHOICE – sponsored by: Thrasher Sales & Leasing, A’burg
winner: Leo & Pat Levack – St. Joachim, Ont
vehicle: 1967 Pontiac Beaumont Sport Deluxe
BEST OF SHOW
THE PAULIE AWARD -sponsored by- Best Little Body Shop – Amherstburg
winner: Ken & Shirley Mailloux – Comber, Ont
vehicle: 1956 Ford Thunderbird