Amherstburg’s Gone Car Crazy returns to downtown streets July 30

By Ron Giofu

Classic cars, trucks and motorcycles will be returning to the downtown streets of Amherstburg July 30.

The annual Amherstburg’s Gone Car Crazy show runs from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. that Sunday with hundreds of vintage vehicles to line Dalhousie St., North St., Richmond St. and Rankin Ave., weather permitting.

“This is our 12th annual,” said Eleanor Renaud, who heads the organizing committee. “I can’t believe this is our 12th year but I couldn’t have done this without my awesome team of family, friends and volunteers who have truly stepped up and taken on this even with me. They continue to work so hard.”

Renaud noted that “it’s a lot of work but it’s a fun day” with gates opening at 7 a.m. on North St. She thanked all sponsors of the event, including platinum sponsor Muscle Cars & Classics. Xcentrick Autosports from Oldcastle and Napa from Windsor are new exhibitors this year, she added.

“We’ve also got a vintage motorcycle club coming back this year,” Renaud stated, with all of those motorcycles being at least 30-years-old. “We also have a couple of vintage police cars coming.”

Smashed Apple Gourmet Catering will be the show’s main food vendor this year. Rick Rock and the Throwback Kings will be performing in Toddy Jones Park with the Johnny Cash tribute band Paying Cash performing on the downtown stage at Richmond St. and Dalhousie St.

Renaud said they try and keep the show fun, including awarding roughly 20 trophies in such categories as best original, “Nifty 50,” “Sweet 70,” favourite interior, special interest and participants’ choice. The best in show, won last year by Ken and Gail Reder of Amherstburg, is named the “Paulie Award” with that being in honour of the late Paul Renaud, Eleanor’s husband and the show’s co-founder.

The highest amount of vehicles ever at the tournament topped 600, she added, and attendance is determined a lot by the weather.

“We’ve got the same layout as before,” she said. “It works very well.”

The organizing committee is also seeking some new volunteers as well, Renaud stated.

“Our team has been together for 12 years and they need some relief,” she said. “It’s a fun day and the time really does fly by.”

Pre-registration is encouraged and people can register online at www.amherstburgsgonecarcrazy.com, by picking up a form at Rags to Riches Upholstery at 41 Sandwich St. S. or by calling Renaud at 519-736-4020.