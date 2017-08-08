Amherstburg Stars Alumni Camp later this month

By Ron Giofu

The Amherstburg Stars Alumni hockey camp returns later this month with the aim of having local players sharpen their skills in time for the 2017-18 season.

The camp will be at the Libro Centre Aug. 14-18 and is geared for male and female players ages 5-17. It will feature three hours of on ice training per day and another 90 minutes of off ice training per day.

“The camp will feature power skating and skill enhancement sessions, followed by competitive three-on-three situations and small area games. all looking to improve skating, stick handling, puck control, endurance, and offensive and defensive situations,” said Kyle Burns.

Burns and Corey Beaulieu will join goalie coach Brian Spearing and camp organizer Glen Holden as instructors during the week-long camp.

“Right now we have approximately 45 players registered, with room for 60 players,” said Burns.

To register, please contact Glen Holden at 519-965-2049 or by e-mail at glen_holden22@yahoo.com.

Hours are 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. daily. The cost is $325 for the five-day camp and participants will receive lunch daily, a jersey and a camp T-shirt.

“This is our fifth year and so far our non-profit group has donated close to $7,000 back to AMHA and its members through donations and post secondary school bursaries,” noted Holden. “We’re also hoping Michael DiPietro will be able to make an appearance at our camp like in previous years.”