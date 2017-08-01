Amherstburg soccer wraps up season with Day of Champions

By Jolene Perron

The Libro Centre was flooded with kids in soccer jerseys of all colors, gathering for one final game, after which they received their awards and a lunch to conclude their seasons.

“The Day of Champions format is new this year, but we have always ended with a wrap up tournament, for the last 27 years now,” explained Amherstburg Soccer Club president Terry Sawchuk. “This is the end goal, to play in the championship game for title of Division Champion. It gives them a sense of accomplishment and hopefully the end to a fun and great season of soccer, along with the skills challenge, its about having fun and meeting new friends and learning to work in a team environment.”

Sawchuk said all the hard work all of the volunteers, board members, convenors, and he says most importantly the coaches, get to watch what they have done all year culminate into this end of season event. There were over 400 people participating.

Aside from the games and awards, they also held their fourth annual skills challenge, which consisted of five events aimed at showcasing what they have learned over the course of the year. The top female and male athletes in each division compete for a trophy and title of top of their division.

“We take pride in what we have accomplished this year and have adjusted things to provide a great club for all of our players in both House League and Fusion (travel program) to play in, and have fun,” said Sawchuk. “At the end of the day, we do it for the children in Amherstburg.”

Sawchuk stated with four divisions contending for championships, they had some great games and tough competition. The winners from each of these divisions were:

U8 coed – Team D’Alimonte Real estate

U10 coed – Romano’s Specialty Meat’s & Deli

U12 coed – Maria’s Restaurant

U15 coed – Cynthia Thrasher Barrister & Solicitor

“We also held our fourth annual skills challenge which was run by Vardar Soccer and saw our best turnout to date of 178 participants. They competed in five skills – shot accuracy, passing accuracy, juggling, timed dribbling, and hardest shot,” said Sawchuk.

The winners by division were:

U8 Female – Malora Kelly

U8 Male – Lucas Squire

U10 Female – Emeline Vanlaerhoven-Overton

U10 Male – Judah Davis

U12 Female – Rylan Riddell

U12 Male – Felipe Siimes

U15 Female – Samantha Kolody

U15 Male – Jake Orchard