Amherstburg Sharks welcome area swim teams for annual meet

By Ron Giofu

 

A total of 190 swimmers from seven area swim teams made a trip to the Lions Pool for the annual Amherstburg Sharks swim meet.

“It’s a little bit less (this year),” said Lions Pool co-ordinator Kaitlyn Meloche, who is also one of the coaches of the Sharks’ swim team. “There are a lot of vacations this year.”

Jack Williams competes in one of the 64 events in the recent Amherstburg Sharks swim meet at the Lions Pool.

Of the 190 swimmers, 29 were on the Amherstburg team. Other teams came from Essex, St. Clair College, Harrow and Beach Grove as well as those who came from as far as Tilbury and Dutton.

The final results showed that Amherstburg had most points overall and most points for the boys. St Clair had most points for the girls.

“Things ran very smoothly this year,” said Meloche.

Meloche added it was her fourth year in charge of the swim meet.

“By now, we’ve gotten it down to a science. It’s a well-oiled machine,” she said. “I’ve also got a lot of help. There are a lot of volunteers this year and it’s a big help.”

Aven-Noelle Miller dives into the pool at the start of one of the races at the Lions Pool.

Strokes of all kinds were featured, as were relay events, with 64 swimming events taking place throughout the day. Organizers were able to get the youth swimmers in the pool for 46 of those events before the lunch break, Meloche pointed out.

“This is my last year running the meet,” she added, noting she has been working at the Lions Pool for six years in total. “It’s been an incredible experience. It’s just been awesome.”

Meloche urged other youth to look into becoming lifeguards as “it’s the best summer job there is.”

