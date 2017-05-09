Amherstburg resident selected in OHL draft by Spitfires

By Ron Giofu

Amherstburg is already well represented on the Windsor Spitfires thanks to Michael DiPietro and could be again thanks to Stefan Dobrich.

Dobrich, a defenseman with both the Sun County Panthers and General Amherst Bulldogs, was selected 183rd overall by the Spitfires in the recent Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection. The son of former owner Peter Dobrich also had interest from the Erie Otters and Flint Firebirds.

“It’s an awesome experience. I worked hard to get to where I am. It’s definitely something to be proud of,” said Dobrich.

Dobrich said he plans on proving himself and showing that his talent and determination got him to where he is thus far.

“There’s always something to prove. You have to prove you belong there,” he said. “You’ve always got to prove you belong there.”

Noting he was happy to be drafted, Dobrich said it didn’t matter to him what round he went in. He was at home with his family when he got the news and they celebrated once the word came.

Describing himself as a defensive defenseman who shuts opposition players down and kills penalties, the General Amherst student said he is keeping all career avenues open and hopes to play junior next season to get exposure to a higher level of hockey.

“I am going to try and make a living playing hockey when I’m older. That’s definitely my goal,” he said. “I’m relieved to get drafted.”

Although he has accomplished one objective by getting drafted, Dobrich knows there is still a long road ahead.

“There’s definitely a lot of work (to do),” he said. “I got there, now I have to stay there.”

Dobrich has already attended one mini-camp with the Spitfires and he and his trainer are awaiting word from the OHL club on what kind of off-season conditioning program they want him to do. He also thanks his parents for all of their support over the years.

“It’s been a lot of driving up the highways,” he said. “I’d like to thank them the most.”

General Amherst head coach Pat Garrett said Dobrich is the second Amherst player to be drafted in the 11 years he has coached the program. The other was Kyle Shaw, a fifth-round selection by Sudbury in 2009. Garrett said he was happy Dobrich was drafted by Windsor, as it keeps him local where family and friends can see him play.

“He’s not only a great hockey player, he’s also a great student and a great kid,” said Garrett, of Dobrich.

Garrett praised Dobrich’s work ethic and said while he is sometimes quiet, he’s also “a fun kid to be around.” He added it is an honour to have another player that played at General Amherst be selected by an OHL team.