Amherstburg Public School raises over $800 as part of Vow of Silence

By Ron Giofu

Staff and students at Amherstburg Public School fell silent recently as part of the school’s annual “Vow of Silence.”

The vow was to give those less fortunate and those who are bullied a voice and also included a march around the town as students walked from the school with their teachers and walked some downtown streets to get exposure for their cause.

The Grade 7 classes helped lead the cause with Melisa Mulcaster, one of the Grade 7 teachers, saying they also raised over $800 for Save African Child Uganda (SACU). Mulcaster said the message is important to the students and that the vow was a proud moment for them. The other Grade 7 teacher who organized the day was Joanie Cotter.

While the students couldn’t speak, several provided written comments about what the day was about and why they were taking part.

“We are trying to make a difference by giving a voice to those who don’t have one,” explained Eric Harris. “We are doing this because we feel like it is unfair.”

Harris said they are sponsoring two Ugandan children and that those children need three meals per day, education and a uniform. He added he feels that it is unfair for children to live in poverty.

“We are doing this to break the cycle of poverty, bullying, (and to help) those denied basic human rights and an education,” added Evi Girard. “If we raise at least $700, we can keep sponsoring two children – Ronald and Hadijah.”

Girard added: “We are trying to make the world realize what we are doing and why we are doing it. We are silent for those who don’t have basic human rights. We will rise by lifting others.”

Lily Court said the vow of silence is “a pledge to stay silent on a certain day for as long as possible. This is very hard for everyone because we are so used to talking. We stay silent for people around the world who don’t have voices, like people who are bullied or who don’t have access to the basic human rights.”

Grant McGregor recalled a school project about people in sweatshops and said “poverty affects people in a lot of countries because a lot of them don’t have laws and regulations to pay people minimum wage or laws that regulate hours that people work. Sometimes it happens right here and it’s just families who can’t afford shelter, food or water because no one in the family makes a good amount of money.”

McGregor added another reason they went silent was because “there are people everywhere getting bullied every day and no one speaks up for them.”

SACU is an organization that was started by retired teacher Geri Sutts. Retired Amherstburg Public School teacher Ingrid Heugh has also become involved with Heugh speaking to the children at a kickoff assembly a few weeks ago.