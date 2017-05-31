Amherstburg Public School donates $600 to family impacted by fire

By RTT Staff

A few privileges for Amherstburg Public School students has led to a nice contribution to a local family that was impacted by fire.

The school presented Erik Renaud, Jessica Cockram and their children Logan and Easton Cockram-Renaud with $600 in Walmart gift cards last Tuesday morning. The proceeds were from a “Privilege Day” held the previous Wednesday at the school in which students could bring in money in exchange for the privilege of wearing a hat or pajamas.

Staff also had a “dress down” day that day as well that generated additional funds.

The events were organized by teachers Suzanne Shepley and Margaret Hawkins to assist the family that was impacted by the fire at 170 Gore St. a few weeks ago.

Both Renaud and Cockram commented about the strong support they have had from the community.

“We’ve had so much support,” said Renaud.

The family is living with Renaud’s grandparents and are searching for a new home. The family is grateful for the support and is trying to pay that support forward.

Cockram said they are very thankful to the community.

“It just shows when something happens in a small town, everyone pulls together,” said Renaud.

Amherstburg Public School principal Mark Campbell said they were happy to assist in any way they can.

“We’re just glad we could help out a little bit,” he said.

Shepley added that “our students really pulled together.”