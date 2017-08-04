Amherstburg police say aggressive, unlicensed salespeople going door-to-door

The Amherstburg Police Service is asking residents to be cautious if people approach their homes and attempt to sell them products.

Amherstburg police report they have been notified residents that they have had people in their neighbourhoods going door-to-door and aggressively trying to enter homes to sell them water filters.

Police say these salespeople do not have authorization from the Town of Amherstburg to go door-to-door. The bylaw requires that each individual planning on going door-to-door must have a police clearance and a license from the town.

If found in contravention of the bylaw, police state that the individual could face a penalty of up to $25,000 and the company could face a penalty of up to $50,000.

The tactics used are often very aggressive and the individuals may try to enter a person’s home, Amherstburg police add. Residents are advised not let unknown people into their home for any reason.

If someone witnesses a person going door-to-door to sell a product or a service and are suspicious of their activity, please call police immediately at 519-736-3622 to ensure the individuals can be located.