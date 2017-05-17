Amherstburg police lay charges after alleged road rage incident

The Amherstburg Police Service have charged a pair of Windsor men after an alleged road rage incident last Thursday morning.

Amherstburg police say the road rage incident occurred around 10 a.m. that morning and involved two motorcycles and a third vehicle. Police say the motorcycles were subsequently located in the 300 block of Sandwich St. and two males from Windsor were located nearby. The two males, a 34-year-old man and a 30-year-old man, were arrested for operating stolen motorcycles, assault with a weapon and breach of probation. The 30-year-old male also had a warrant for failing to attend court. Both were held in custody for bail hearings.

(NOTE: After the print edition went to press, the Amherstburg Police Service issued an update with more details. It is as follows:

On Thursday May 11, 2017, at 9:20 a.m., police were called in regards to a road rage incident involving two motorcycles and a third vehicle on Front Road North. During the incident, one of the motorcycles allegedly pulled alongside of the vehicle and sprayed what appeared to be bear spray at the vehicle.

A description of the motorcycles and their operators were provided to police. Police located the motorcycles in a nearby parking lot in the 300 block of Sandwich Street South, where a check of the motorcycles revealed that both were stolen. According to police, a can of bear spray was also visible in one of the motorcycles. The area was then searched and a short time later, the operators were located and arrested in the 400 block of Sandwich Street South.

In addition to the bear spray, a pellet rifle with a sawed-off barrel was also discovered on one of the motorcycles.

As a result of investigation, a 30-year-old Windsor man was charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, Fail to Comply with Probation Order, and Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to Probation Order.

A 34-year-old Windsor man was charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 and Assault with a Weapon, s.267(a) Criminal Code

If anyone may have information relevant to the investigation, you are encouraged to contact police at 519-736-3622, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.)

Dangerous operation of vehicle Amherstburg police say that an officer located a male wanted by Essex OPP in connection to a robbery in a parking lot near the police station. The man allegedly fled in his vehicle nearly striking the officer. The man was stopped by officers on County Road 20 in Harrow, arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, and numerous traffic related offences. He was then turned over to OPP.

The incident occurred last Wednesday around 6:45 a.m.

Theft Amherstburg police say the Interior Door Shop was broken into sometime during the overnight hours of Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The safe was taken and located nearby. The safe had been opened and cash was taken. Police say there are no suspects. If anyone has information, they are asked to contact the Amherstburg Police Service at 519-736-8559 or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-TIPS (8477).

Accidents A recycling truck was westbound on Gore St and struck a northbound Dodge Caliber on Brock St last Friday around 11 a.m., police say. The driver of the truck was charged with failing to yield. There were no injuries.

Amherstburg police also responded to five collisions in parking lots over the past week. Drivers of vehicles are reminded to pay extra attention in parking lots for other vehicles, pedestrians and other objects.

Stats There were 22 traffic charges laid over the past week. Amherstburg police note that this week is Ontario Traffic Safety Week so safe driving is encouraged.

In all, there were 191 calls for service between May 8-15.

—All information courtesy of the Amherstburg Police Service