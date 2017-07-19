Amherstburg police investigating break-in at former elementary school

The Amherstburg Police Service is investigating a break-in at a former elementary school that was reported early last Friday morning.

Amherstburg police state that around 3:10 a.m., a male was seen leaving the former St. Bernard School building on Richmond St. He is described as a white male in his 20’s.

A security guard came across the suspect and was able to provide a description, but there is no identified suspect as of press time. The male was last seen heading southbound, police say.

An alarm was set and police say it was determined the male broke a window to gain entry. There was nothing taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Amherstburg Police Service at 519-736-3622 or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-TIPS (8477).

Cyclist struck Amherstburg police investigated an accident on Pickering Dr. near Sandwich St. S. July 10 around 11 a.m. where a cyclist collided with a vehicle. Police say it was determined that the cyclist was at fault as the cyclist allegedly cut in front of the vehicle.

Amherstburg police say cyclists are reminded to ride on the right hand side of the roadway in single file and obey all traffic laws (lights, stop signs, etc.). Police add that cyclists are not permitted to ride on sidewalks and in crosswalks.

Accident Amherstburg police have charged both drivers as a result of a two-vehicle collision in the 500 block of Sandwich St. S. last Monday (July 10). According to police, both vehicles were southbound when a pickup truck allegedly tried to pass on the paved shoulder when the Ford Escape in front made a right turn, striking the pickup truck that was passing.

Police say the female driver from Amherstburg in the Ford Escape was charged with turn not in safety while the male driver of the pickup truck, a male driver from Essex, was charged with passing not in safety.

The accident occurred around 11:58 a.m.

The Amherstburg Police Service reminds drivers to use caution when passing other vehicles, especially when you are leaving the roadway onto a paved shoulder.

Stats The Amherstburg Police Service responded to 237 calls for service the week of July 10-17. There were 48 traffic charges during that time period.

—All information courtesy of the Amherstburg Police Service