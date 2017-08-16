Amherstburg police investigate woman crawling out of ditch

Amherstburg police have closed the case on a report of a woman crawling out of a ditch on Concession 4 North, saying there are no public safety concerns.

Amherstburg police say they got the call around 5:40 a.m. Aug. 4 about a suspicious person in the ditch. Sr. Const. Shawn McCurdy said the area was searched and the woman was not located.

“Through investigation, we believe we have located the person and identified her,” said McCurdy.

The issue is a “personal matter” and the public should not be alarmed, he said, adding there have been no other reports to police about such a matter.

“There are no public safety concerns whatsoever,” he said. “It was a thorough investigation.”

Local resident Judy Dyck reported via Facebook that she was heading for work at 5:45 a.m. Aug. 4, noting it was still dark. She said she was not even one minute from home when she spotted a woman crawling from a ditch into the long grass at the side of the road. There were no vehicles or houses nearby, she added.

“I swerved out of the way because I was scared she would continue to drag her limp body so far that I could’ve hit her. I had .02 seconds to decide to either stop or speed up and call the cops,” Dyck stated on her Facebook post, which had over 2,470 shares as of press time. “She could’ve been dangerous so I decided that realistically there’s nothing I could’ve done anyway and figured the cops would know best how to approach and handle the situation.”

According to Dyck, the woman had one hand on her side as if in pain and the other in the air “simply so I could see her. No blood or anything though. She looked a mess, and scared. Maybe mid-twenties, average build, light brown or dirty blonde hair. She could’ve been running from something or someone.”

Dyck updated her status and said others have made similar sightings. She encouraged others not to stop and to contact police if they spots something similar.

“Don’t stop, the cops can do more than we can,” she said.

Thefts Amherstburg police report the theft of gas from a Sandwich St. North gas station. A red Dodge Ram allegedly drove off after pumping $33 worth of gas. Police say they vehicle has not been located. It was reported to police Sunday around 12:30 p.m.

A vehicle on Main St. was entered and a small amount of change taken. There was no forced entry into the vehicle and police say there are no suspects. Amherstburg police remind the public to lock their vehicles and not leave any valuables. It was reported to police Sunday at 6 p.m.

A shed on Victoria St. was entered and hand tools and an outdoor boat motor was reported stolen. There was no forced entry, police state and the matter is under investigation. The theft, reported last Thursday around 2 p.m., has no suspects.

Accidents A two-vehicle accident last Wednesday around 7 a.m. between a Jeep Cherokee and a Ford Focus saw a 47-year-old Amherstburg woman charged with failing to stop at a red light. Police say there were no injuries.

A single vehicle crash on Smith Industrial Dr. last Wednesday resulted in a 59-year-old Harrow man charged with making an improper left turn. Police say a pole was struck and there were no injuries.

Stats There were 13 911 hang-up calls, six alarm calls and 46 traffic-related charges.