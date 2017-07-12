Amherstburg police investigate thefts at Ribfest

The Amherstburg Police Service is looking for help after thefts were reported from the Amherstburg Rotary Ribfest.

Amherstburg police state that three youths were involved early Saturday morning around 4:30 a.m. One youth allegedly distracted a security guard at the front gate while two more entered the grounds and allegedly stole from two vendors.

One vendor had roughly $300 of merchandise including T-shirts, fidget spinners and other goods taken while about $1,000 in goods was stolen from another tent. The latter saw cell phone items such as cases and cables taken.

The youths, described as white males roughly 14 to 15-years-old, fled on foot and were last seen heading southbound on Fryer St.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Amherstburg Police Service at 519-736-2252 or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-TIPS (8477).