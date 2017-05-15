Amherstburg police investigate alleged firearm situation

The Amherstburg Police Service has taken a male into custody after investigating a suspected firearm incident on Concession 4 South.

Police state they were called to the home on Concession 4 South around 1:15 p.m. after being notified the male was distraught and had allegedly discharged a firearm inside the residence.

Officers set up a perimeter around the home.

According to Amherstburg police, the male exited the residence a short time later and was taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone may have information relevant to this investigation, they are encouraged to contact the Amherstburg Police Service at 519-736-3622 or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-TIPS. Crimes Stoppers can also be contacted anonymously at www.catchcrooks.com.