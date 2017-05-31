Amherstburg police continuing to investigate serious two-vehicle crash

The Amherstburg Police Service is continuing to investigate a serious two-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday morning near McGregor.

Amherstburg police initially reported they were called to the crash around 7:30 a.m. Saturday for a serious crash between a mid-sized car and a pickup truck at the intersection of County Road 10 (Middle Side Road) and Concession 8 North. The drivers were extracted from their vehicles and taken to hospital with police stating one of the drivers had life-threatening injuries while the other had serious injuries.

Amherstburg police had an accident reconstruction officer on scene.

Middle Side Road was closed between Walker Road (County Road 11) and Howard Ave. (County Road 9) for several hours but was opened just prior to 1 p.m. Saturday.

As of Tuesday morning, the accident remained under investigation.

Stunt driving A 23-year-old male faces a charge of stunt driving after being stopped Monday afternoon on Concession 6 North. According to police, the driver was allegedly driving 124 km/hr in a 60 km/hr zone. The driver’s license was suspended seven days and the vehicle was impounded. It occurred at roughly 4:10 p.m.

Firearm charge Amherstburg police were called to a disturbance in the 400 block of Simcoe St. Sunday around 5:30 p.m. and ended up laying a charge of careless storage of a firearm or prohibited device. The charge was laid against a 23-year-old Amherstburg man.

Mischief Amherstburg police report that a large hole was cut in the fence at the solar farm in the 2100 block of Middle Side Road. It was reported last Tuesday around 11:10 p.m.

Lock your vehicles Amherstburg police are reminding people to lock their vehicles and remove items of value after two vehicles were entered in the 80 block of Indiana Cr. Items stolen included an iPod and $40 in cash. It was reported to police May 22 around 11:40 p.m.

Accident An accident Monday night in the 200 block of Sandwich St. S. saw one driver charged with following too closely. It occurred around 8:40 p.m.

Stats There were 29 traffic-related charges laid last week. There were also eight 911 hang-up calls and 12 alarm calls.

-All information courtesy of the Amherstburg Police Service