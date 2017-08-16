Amherstburg native one of 50 people nationwide to win Outstanding Canadian Grant

By Ron Giofu

As part of Canada’s 150th birthday celebrations, a national telecommunications company has awarded 50 “Outstanding Canadian Grants” to those who have made a difference to children and youth across the country.

One of the recipients is an Amherstburg native.

Meaghan Marton was awarded an Outstanding Canadian Grant from Shaw Communications. She was nominated by a friend last fall with that friend also being a colleague with the group Leadership Advancement for Women in Sports (LAWS). That group, said Marton, assists girls and women get involved in physical activities and leadership positions.

“I didn’t even think about it,” she said of the nominations.

Marton received an e-mail from Shaw in June and later received a letter and pin from the company with a $1,500 grant going to a charity of Marton’s choice.

“I read the e-mail and I was speechless,” she said. “I had tears in my eyes. The fact that I’m from Amherstburg makes me even more proud.”

The 24-year-old chose Motivate Canada, another organization she is involved with that inspires youth to make changes through sports and physical activities. The money could be used to assist Indigenous youth.

Among the many other causes Marton has been involved with include coaching at Border City Boxing, running kids sports programs at Border City Boxing, running girls sports programs and also works at the YMCA and tries to settle immigrants and work with young people. Helping others and working with youth has become second nature for Marton.

“Honestly, it’s a way of life for me,” she said. “Knowing that youth are going to change the future and the world, I want to be able to inspire them to make the world a better place and to make a difference. It’s not a question for me. It’s what I can do to make a difference in someone else’s life.”

Marton dove deeper into volunteering and working with others after graduating from university. Her involvement with others has increased over the last two years and she doesn’t see it stopping.

“I’m definitely not slowing down,” she said. “I want to have my own agency or non-profit group.”

Marton wants to not only keep doing it within Windsor-Essex County, but has opened the door to travelling across the world.