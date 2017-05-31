Amherstburg native a key component of Memorial Cup championship

Michael DiPietro is no stranger to people in Amherstburg but now he has shown what he can do on a national level.

And it is a lot.

DiPietro, who will celebrate his 18th birthday June 9, did another kind of celebrating last Sunday as he joined his Windsor Spitfire teammates when they captured the Memorial Cup.

DiPietro was named the tournament’s top goalie, winning all four games he played in. He allowed only eight goals during the four games – a 2.00 goals against average – and had a sparkling .932 save percentage. That performance earned him that Hap Emms Memorial Trophy as the tournament’s most outstanding goaltender.

The Spitfires knocked off the OHL champion Erie Otters twice, including a 4-3 decision in Sunday night’s final at the WFCU Centre in Windsor. They also beat Erie 4-2 last Wednesday. The other two wins were a 7-1 win over the WHL champion Seattle Thunderbirds and a 3-2 victory over the QMJHL champion Saint John Sea Dogs.

DiPietro was 30-12-4-2 in the 2016-17 regular season with a 2.35 goals against average and a .917 save percentage. He had six shutouts. In the opening round against London, he was 3-4 with a 2.48 goals against average and, mirroring the regular season, a .917 save percentage. He was also a finalist for the OHL goalie of the year.

He is now in Buffalo at the NHL draft combine. The NHL draft starts June 23 in Chicago.