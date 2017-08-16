Amherstburg local bringing unique expo to town this September

By Jolene Perron

A local hairdresser was inspired by women, and had decided to create an event to celebrate all types of women, from every walk of life.

The event titled “Burlesque: Women’s Expo” came from Justin Boswell’s Zumba inspired Burlesque Heat, which he and his burlesque business partner Jacklyn Slaney envisioned.

“We mixed in exercise with female empowering dance moves,” explained Boswell. “Confidence in yourself and in your own skin is what Burlesque is to us. Being in the career I am in, I see all types of women and I hear their stories. I was inspired by them. I wanted to create an event that would celebrate all types of women. I wanted an event that would break up your everyday routine, have you step into something you’ve never done before and most of all bring women together.”

Boswell is the frontman of the event, along with his co-creator Slaney, who has collaborated with the initial ideas for the event. Slaney will also be a co-demonstrator that day. The two, along with their partner, Columbus Community Hall which is hosting the event, are looking forward to a successful evening.

“You can expect a bit of everything from this event,” said Boswell. “There will be a mini Burlesque Show/Demo and a Burlesque workshop where ticket buyers will have the opportunity to leave with some exciting & easy routines. The planning for our event has been refreshing and exciting, especially with the response for interested vendors and Raffle prize donators. We have a lot of exciting surprises at this event that women will not want to miss.”

Vendors for the event thus far include Sweet Legs Leggings, Pur Romance, Char’s Art and Jewellery, Younique, Violet Dragons Treasures, Reiki Healing, Tasty Traditions Gourmet Treats and many more.

Tickets will be available in advance and Boswell is hoping people will purchase their ticket prior to the September 17 date, as the sports are limited. Prices are $15 for a single ticket, at $25 for pairs, and you can obtain them by e-mailing burlesquewomen@gmail.com or by going to their Facebook Page titled “Burlesque Women’s Expo. Tickets are available for pick up at Ambiance Hair Designs.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to The House of Sophrosyne, an all women’s wellness centre.